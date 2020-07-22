Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,980 cases of COVID-19 in the district

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,980 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 2,309 of which have recovered.

Our district has 75 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

CountyConfirmed CasesRecoveredDeaths
Barren1821262
Butler27621415
Edmonson856412
Hart64470
Logan28020821
Metcalfe18122
Simpson106754
Warren1969156319
Total2980230975

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities. Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.

 Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy: In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow us to follow where a virus may travel … across county lines or beyond … so we can warn people and stop the further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

Health

Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harrison Valk
Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties report new cases of the Coronavirus

National Politics

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

Coronavirus

For-profit colleges received $1B in federal aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rose Wagner, Megan Luther, and Lee Zurik
For-profit colleges received more than $1 billion from the CARES Act, money that was intended to help at-need institutions and students. Some of these schools are owned by billion-dollar companies, while community colleges received proportionally less support.

Latest News

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports second-highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon as cases in Kentucky surge upward.

National

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Researchers found that the antibodies had a half-life of 73 days, which means that half of them would be gone after that much time.

National Politics

GOP splits as virus aid package could swell past $1 trillion

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
President Donald Trump’s negotiators fanned out on Capitol Hill Tuesday over a new COVID-19 aid package as divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans pushed talks into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to deal with the mounting crisis.

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.