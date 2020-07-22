Bowling Green Purples name Calvin Head Athletic Director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green high school has named Calvin Head their new Athletic Director.

Head previously served three years as Assistant Athletic Director at Bowling Green High School, and three years as Athletic Director at Russellville High School, including being named the 2017 4th Region Athletic Director of the Year.

Head is entering his 10th year as a Head Basketball Coach, starting his fourth as the Bowling Green High School Girls Basketball Coach, and with three years experience as the Russellville Girls Head Coach, and four as the Todd County Central Boys Head Coach. He also has seven years experience as a head softball coach; two at Russellville, and five at Todd County Central.

As Athletic Director, Head will be responsible for overseeing the athletics program at Bowling Green High School including Archery, Baseball, Basketball (Boys & Girls), Cheer, Cross Country (Boys & Girls), Softball, E-sports, Football, Golf (Boys & Girls), Lacrosse (Boys & Girls), Soccer (Boys & Girls), Swimming (Boys & Girls), Tennis, (Boys & Girls), Track (Boys & Girls), and Volleyball. He will work to schedule and monitor events and trips, oversee budgeting, bids, and ticket sales, work to ensure compliance and athlete eligibility, officiating, sports media, coaching clinics, and game-day ceremonies.

Principal Kyle McGraw says, “Over the past three years Coach Head has demonstrated excellence as a teacher in our building and as our Head Girls Basketball Coach. I have no doubt that he will do an outstanding job leading Bowling Green High School’s athletic department going forward. I couldn’t be more excited.”

