Advertisement

Bowling Green Purples name Calvin Head Athletic Director

(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green high school has named Calvin Head their new Athletic Director.

Head previously served three years as Assistant Athletic Director at Bowling Green High School, and three years as Athletic Director at Russellville High School, including being named the 2017 4th Region Athletic Director of the Year.

Head is entering his 10th year as a Head Basketball Coach, starting his fourth as the Bowling Green High School Girls Basketball Coach, and with three years experience as the Russellville Girls Head Coach, and four as the Todd County Central Boys Head Coach. He also has seven years experience as a head softball coach; two at Russellville, and five at Todd County Central.

As Athletic Director, Head will be responsible for overseeing the athletics program at Bowling Green High School including Archery, Baseball, Basketball (Boys & Girls), Cheer, Cross Country (Boys & Girls), Softball, E-sports, Football, Golf (Boys & Girls), Lacrosse (Boys & Girls), Soccer (Boys & Girls), Swimming (Boys & Girls), Tennis, (Boys & Girls), Track (Boys & Girls), and Volleyball. He will work to schedule and monitor events and trips, oversee budgeting, bids, and ticket sales, work to ensure compliance and athlete eligibility, officiating, sports media, coaching clinics, and game-day ceremonies. 

Principal Kyle McGraw says, “Over the past three years Coach Head has demonstrated excellence as a teacher in our building and as our Head Girls Basketball Coach.  I have no doubt that he will do an outstanding job leading Bowling Green High School’s athletic department going forward.  I couldn’t be more excited.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Lady Purples standout T’Alla Brown signs with Spoon River College

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Brown has spent the last year ar DME Academy, a prep school located in Daytona, Florida. Now, she is looking forward to playing basketball at the college level.

Sports

Players and Coaches excited about the “Senior Showcase” game at Bowling Green Ballpark

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Warren East, Warren Central, Bowling Green, Logan County, South Warren, and Greenwood will all have players playing in this game.

Sports

Senior Showcase still a go at Bowling Green Ballpark

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
Bowling Green Ballpark will still be holding its Senior Showcase on Saturday, July 25.

Sports

First-year head coaches dealing with COVID-19 and transitioning into new role

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
COVID-19 has made 2020 not the most ideal year to become the head coach of a high school sports team.

Latest News

Sports

Steve Albert named baseball coach for Warren Central

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Dragon Baseball has a new leader.

Sports

How working in the NFL prepared Stewart to be an AD

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Stewart's time in the NFL has played a major impact on his success as an athletic director at WKU.

Sports

Student-athletes safer on campus

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Todd Stewart believes student-athletes are safer on campus than at home.

Sports

Jared Savage signs with G.S. Lavrio in Greek Basketball League

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Savage has signed to play for G.S. Lavrio B.C. A professional team playing at the highest level in Greece.

Sports

SEC commits to scholarships for athletes sitting out fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
The action is the result of a unanimous vote of the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors following a recommendation of the Conference’s Athletics Directors.

Sports

Combs and Gentry to serve as co-ADs for Warren East

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Former athletic director Jonathan Vincent is now the principal of Warren East High School and coaches Brandon Combs Todd Gentry will serve as co-ADs.