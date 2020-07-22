Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Kubota mower stolen from Hobdy, Dye, & Read

Kubota 1211 60” Zero Turn lawn mower
Kubota 1211 60” Zero Turn lawn mower(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place in the late afternoon of May 23rd to the early morning of May 24th at Hobdy Dye and Read on Nashville Road. 

Surveillance shows an unknown man driving into a lot beside the business in what appears to be an older model tan GMC Yukon with a trailer.  Police say the individual removed a portion of the fencing and stole a Kubota 1211 60″ Zero Turn lawn mower valued at $13,104.00. 

The suspect is believed to be the same man who carried out the same type of theft in Marshall County as well. 

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here www.781CLUE.org to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for you anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

KSP charges Hopkins Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Hopkins County man Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

News

Franklin Police: Woman accused of taking $10,330 from Girls Softball League bank account

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Franklin Police Department says in March, the Franklin Simpson Community Park President asked them to investigate a theft of money from the Girls Softball League bank account.

News

Lt. Gov. Coleman requests more federal funding for schools amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
"This is literally life or death," said Coleman.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 518 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 3 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest update Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 and its effects on Kentucky.

Latest News

News

GRDHD reports 1 death and 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WATCH - Isolated storms this afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
To stay up-to-date, download the WBKO First Alert weather app -- free in all app stores!

News

I Belong Project

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Intrepid Home Health

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

KSP hosts ‘Cover the Cruiser’ to support Special Olympics

Updated: 7 hours ago
During the last week of July, Kentucky State Police (KSP) invites the public to ‘Cover the Cruiser’ in support of Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).