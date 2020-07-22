Crime Stoppers: Kubota mower stolen from Hobdy, Dye, & Read

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place in the late afternoon of May 23rd to the early morning of May 24th at Hobdy Dye and Read on Nashville Road.

Surveillance shows an unknown man driving into a lot beside the business in what appears to be an older model tan GMC Yukon with a trailer. Police say the individual removed a portion of the fencing and stole a Kubota 1211 60″ Zero Turn lawn mower valued at $13,104.00.

The suspect is believed to be the same man who carried out the same type of theft in Marshall County as well.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here www.781CLUE.org to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for you anonymous tip.

