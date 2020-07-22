Advertisement

Former Lady Purples standout T’Alla Brown signs with Spoon River College

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - T’Alla Brown is moving on to play college basketball. The 2018 graduate of Bowling Green high school signed a letter of intent to play at Spoon River College.

Brown has spent the last year ar DME Academy, a prep school located in Daytona, Florida. Now, she is looking forward to playing basketball at the college level.

“It’s exciting, I have been dreaming about this since I was in 9th grade.”

Brown says the year at prep school helped shape her into a better player all around.

“I learned a lot from DME. They helped mold a lot of stuff. So I want to take everything that they taught me and bring it to Spoon River and help them.”

T’Alla was apart of a 2018 Lady Purples team that won a 4th Region Championship. The first under current Head Coach Calvin Head.

