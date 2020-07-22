Advertisement

Franklin Police: Woman accused of taking $10,330 from Girls Softball League bank account

The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball league business.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin woman is cited to court after being accused of theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000, but under $1 million.

The Franklin Police Department says in March, the Franklin Simpson Community Park President asked them to investigate a theft of money from the Girls Softball League bank account. Police say Ashley Jenkins, the softball league treasurer, withdrew $7,475 between January 30 and February 27, 2020. Police say she also did not deposit $2,855 into the account. The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball league business.

Jenkins hired an attorney and police say the attorney told them Jenkins would return the money. She has been summoned to court on August 13.

