GRDHD reports 1 death and 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 Cases
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 5 in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, 7 in Ohio County, 2 in Union County, and 2 in Webster County. The person who died was a resident of Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,333. Twenty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,333 confirmed cases in the district, 121 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,071 (80%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 22, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|583
|490
|10
|52
|7
|Hancock
|33
|28
|2
|3
|0
|Henderson
|256
|202
|1
|32
|4
|McLean
|37
|29
|0
|4
|1
|Ohio
|319
|238
|6
|18
|1
|Union
|39
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|69
|55
|1
|10
|1
|Total
|1,333
|1.071
|20
|121
|14
