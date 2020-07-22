Advertisement

GRDHD reports 1 death and 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 5 in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, 7 in Ohio County, 2 in Union County, and 2 in Webster County. The person who died was a resident of Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,333. Twenty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,333 confirmed cases in the district, 121 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,071 (80%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 22, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess58349010527
Hancock3328230
Henderson2562021324
McLean3729041
Ohio3192386181
Union3929020
Webster69551101
Total1,3331.0712012114

