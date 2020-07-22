GRDHD reports 1 death and 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 Cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 5 in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, 7 in Ohio County, 2 in Union County, and 2 in Webster County. The person who died was a resident of Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,333. Twenty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,333 confirmed cases in the district, 121 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,071 (80%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 22, 2020

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 583 490 10 52 7 Hancock 33 28 2 3 0 Henderson 256 202 1 32 4 McLean 37 29 0 4 1 Ohio 319 238 6 18 1 Union 39 29 0 2 0 Webster 69 55 1 10 1 Total 1,333 1.071 20 121 14

