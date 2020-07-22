July humidity brings sweltering heat, more storms this afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We still have plenty of moisture in the atmosphere even after the storms moved through some places yesterday. That moisture will bring us some fog this morning, high heat indices, and more storm chances later today!

This morning skies will be mostly clear with high thin clouds moving in from the north and west. Some spots, however, will be dealing with patchy fog after the moisture from yesterday in addition to the moisture currently in the air. If you’re traveling through low-lying spots or near creeks or rivers, give yourself an extra 5-15 minutes to go through this and you’ll be okay. Have the low beams turned on too!

Skies will become partly cloudy after daytime heating allows more cloud development later. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s, but once again with the humidity factored in, it will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s at times! The humidity will also allow storms to develop. These storms, similar to yesterday, will have threats of very heavy rainfall, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and strong winds that could create some damage. Localized flooding is a concern with these storms today, so have an action plan just in case a flash flood occurs!

Storms increase in coverage for Thursday, but then become more widely scattered and isolated by the start of the weekend. The heat and humidity doesn’t leave us though -- in true late July fashion!

Tracking storms later today! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 90. Low 72. Winds SW at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds W at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 108 (1901)

Record Low Today: 50 (1947)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 33)

Pollen: Low (1.6 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 95

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.85″

Monthly Precip: 3.03″ (+0.08″)

Yearly Precip: 34.73″ (+5.65″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.