Kentucky education officials to hold a virtual town hall on reopening schools

Virtual town hall to be held on schools reopening in Kentucky
Virtual town hall to be held on schools reopening in Kentucky(MGN/File)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - Kentucky education officials plan to hold a virtual town hall on reopening schools.

A statement from the Department of Education says the event on Thursday will focus on reviewing the major points of the state’s “Healthy at School” guidance.

It is geared toward state educators and other school support staff but is open to the public.

Education and health officials along with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will participate in the two-hour virtual town hall.

Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown says officials want to communicate directly with teachers and staff about the state’s guidance.

