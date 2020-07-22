KSP arrests Central City man after pursuit

GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Central City man was arrested Tuesday after Kentucky State Police said he led them on a pursuit.

According to KSP, a trooper saw a green Dodge pickup traveling eastbound on KY70 at a high rate around 4:28 p.m., but when the trooper attempted to stop the truck just east of the Hopkins and Muhlenberg County line, the driver began to flee.

KSP said the pursuit continued for several miles before the driver, 36-year-old Donny Miley, stopped in a residential driveway in the 4000 block of State Route 175 in Graham. Miley was apprehended with the help of another KSP Trooper and a Greenville Police Officer.

Donny Miley was arrested and charged with the following:

Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit

Reckless Driving

Failure to Wear Seat Belts

Improperly on Left Side of Road

Failure to or Improper Signal

No Registration Plates

No Registration Receipt

Disregarding Stop Sign

Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain INS/SEC, 1st Offense

License to be in Possession

Resisting Arrest

Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08- 1st Offense

Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified

Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container 1st Offense

Fleeing or Evading Police- 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree- Police Officer

Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree

Miley was also served two warrants from Webster County.

