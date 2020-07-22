Advertisement

KSP arrests Central City man after pursuit

Donny Miley was arrested Tuesday after KSP said he led them on a pursuit.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Central City man was arrested Tuesday after Kentucky State Police said he led them on a pursuit.

According to KSP, a trooper saw a green Dodge pickup traveling eastbound on KY70 at a high rate around 4:28 p.m., but when the trooper attempted to stop the truck just east of the Hopkins and Muhlenberg County line, the driver began to flee.

KSP said the pursuit continued for several miles before the driver, 36-year-old Donny Miley, stopped in a residential driveway in the 4000 block of State Route 175 in Graham. Miley was apprehended with the help of another KSP Trooper and a Greenville Police Officer.

Donny Miley was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Wear Seat Belts
  • Improperly on Left Side of Road
  • Failure to or Improper Signal
  • No Registration Plates
  • No Registration Receipt
  • Disregarding Stop Sign
  • Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain INS/SEC, 1st Offense
  • License to be in Possession
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08- 1st Offense
  • Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified
  • Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container 1st Offense
  • Fleeing or Evading Police- 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree- Police Officer
  • Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree

Miley was also served two warrants from Webster County.

