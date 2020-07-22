Advertisement

KSP charges Hopkins Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses

On July 22, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Albert Zachary Altamirano, 21, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Hopkins County man Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

KSP said Albert Zachary Altamirano was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation initiated by Homeland Security Investigations. According to KSP, the investigation was initiated after discovering the suspect accessing illegal websites containing child sexual abuse material. 

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Madisonville on Wednesday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to a HSI’s forensic laboratory for examination.

KSP said Altamirano is currently charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony) after a preview of his electronic devices yielded child sexual abuse material of infants and prepubescent children.

