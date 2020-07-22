Advertisement

KSP hosts ‘Cover the Cruiser’ to support Special Olympics

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer with his granddaughter, Addison.
KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer with his granddaughter, Addison.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - During the last week of July, Kentucky State Police (KSP) invites the public to ‘Cover the Cruiser’ in support of Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY). KSP posts across the state will have cruisers parked at designated locations* (i.e. gas stations, grocery stores, etc.) and will encourage the public to cover their cruisers with custom SOKY stickers. For a minimum donation of $1, which will go directly to SOKY, Kentuckians can purchase those stickers at the designated locations and place them on the Trooper’s cruiser.

“Special Olympics Kentucky is a very important organization and I am proud that our state troopers are helping raise funds and awareness,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It is critical that we continue to support non-profits during this pandemic in creative and safe ways.”

This fundraising event was planned when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled due to COVID-19. Each year, The Torch Run escorts the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to kick off the State Summer Games in Richmond, Ky.

“Our agency has had a long-standing partnership with Special Olympics Kentucky,” said KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer. “Even though we could not participate in the Torch Run or the annual summer games, we are excited to help raise funds for this worthwhile cause in a very unique way.”

State Troopers are participating in the effort in conjunction with national law enforcement agencies throughout the United States, to raise awareness and funding for Special Olympics programs.

“We’re very proud of our long association with the Kentucky State Police and thankful for all of the work they have done over the years on behalf of Special Olympics,” said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “We’re excited about ‘Cover the Cruiser’ continuing this partnership in a way that will both engage the community and help continue to change the lives of our athletes.”

For more information about the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ campaign or to make a tax deductible donation visit http://soky.org/ksp-cover-the-cruiser-for-soky-in-july/

