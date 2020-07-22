Players and Coaches excited about the “Senior Showcase” game at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High school seniors from six schools in our area will get one last chance to hit the diamond and represent the team they have played for the last four years. As the Bowling Green Hot Rods have put together a Senior Showcase game after the 2020 Seniors were forced to miss their entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well Eric Leach and Kyle Walsh approached me from the Hot Rods and we had a meeting,” said Greenwood Head Coach Jason Jaggers. “They had the idea and they asked me what I thought about it and I thought it was a great idea. We kind of ran with it from there and I approached the other coaches around the area and we are able to field two teams and are excited to do this for the seniors.”

Warren East, Warren Central, Bowling Green, Logan County, South Warren, and Greenwood will all have players playing in this game.

“The seniors have the opportunity to finally play this year,” said Warren East Head Coach Wes Sanford. “They obviously felt like they were robbed of a season and not getting the chance to go out and compete for one last time in our school uniform. It’s not going to be the same as having a full season, but it is still an opportunity for these guys and they are super excited, and I know they are very happy for the opportunity and are very thankful for the Hot Rods for putting on this event.”

Coach Jaggers knows that this game will be special for everyone involved.

“It’s an opportunity for them to suit up one more time in a high school uniform. To be able to play with their peers, play against their peers, and do it at the Hot Rods ballpark in front of great fans. I know that they will be excited to be out there and do that. "

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM this Saturday, July 25 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

After the game friends and family can stick around to catch a firework show.

