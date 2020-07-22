Advertisement

The lab during COVID testing: Methodical, meticulous, masks

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In addition to a labs every day tasks of testing, collecting and analyzing, The Medical Center's Laboratory added on COVID testing since the pandemic began.

"Things are ever changing daily," said Stacie Bledsoe, Manager of the Physicians Laboratory at The Medical Center.

Per day, the lab says they are testing about 50 COVID samples in-house, and then sending out an additional 200-300 samples to be tested at outside labs.

"Through PCR testing so it actually does the DNA extraction, so those are ran on different analyzers than actually growing on the petrie dish," explained Bledsoe.

The hospital does get weekly shipments of 'rapid tests' from the state.

"The state only allocates so many," said Bledsoe.

The shipment number to each facility is based on hot spots and positivity rate, as these tests are from the federal government. The turnaround time for results is 15-30 minutes.

"Our surgery patients that come in that need care immediately, our infection control doctors, our COVID unit physicians, employee health, nurses," said Bledsoe on who gets priority of those rapid rate tests.

The labs own ‘quick’ tests they do, take about one to two hours of a turnaround time.

Despite many claims that testing results may be inaccurate, the laboratory doesn't believe that the minuscule and or potential errors would significantly impact COVID numbers in any way.

"It has to do with the sample and how it's collected," said Bledsoe. "We feel like our nurses that collect the samples really get a good specimen to begin with, so we haven't seen the errors. If our doctors suspect inaccuracies they look at x-rays and symptoms."

Between the methodical movement within the laboratory; samples tested around the clock, others sent out, this is a real life illustration of just one critical laboratory during this pandemic.

“This is very real, this is a very serious disease,” said Bledsoe. “We see a lot of bad patients and we definitely want this to end soon so everyone please follow the guidelines”

