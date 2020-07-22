Advertisement

WATCH - Staying Humid and (at Times) Stormy!

By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day brought another round of strong thunderstorms to parts of the area! The unsettled weather rolls on into Thursday, as a frontal system drops south into the Blue Grass state.

Heading into the weekend, the chance for rain backs down some, but the possibility remains for isolated to widely scattered storms, especially during the afternoons. Highs will be mainly in the low 90s with muggy overnights in the low 70s. Expect little overall change in the pattern through at least the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Numerous Showers and T/Storms High 88, Low 72, winds W-8

FRIDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms, Humid High 90, Low 72, winds W-5

SATURDAY: P/Sunny, Widely Scat’d T/Storms. High 90, Low 70, winds NW-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 92

Wednesday’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 108 (1901)

Record Low: 50 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.10″

Monthly Precip: 3.13″ (+0.04″)

Yearly Precip: 33.88″ (+5.63″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (1.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

July humidity brings sweltering heat, more storms this afternoon

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The unsettled weather pattern continues along with the heat and humidity!

Forecast

WATCH - Storm Chances Climb

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
High humidity not going anywhere anytime soon!

Weather

Steamy air to bring isolated showers and storms

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking more humidity and storm chances this week!

Forecast

WATCH - More Storms, More Steam!

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Storm chances ramp up as we move toward mid-week!

Latest News

Weather

Humidity to bring storms, make it feel like 100 in spots

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking more humidity and storms in the forecast this week.

Weather

Mother Nature Not Giving Us A Break From The Heat

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
More heat on the way but scattered storms make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Riding A Heat Wave

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Steamy Hot Into The End Of The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The heat and the humidity continue.

Weather

WATCH - The Steamy Heat Continues

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

4 PM Weather

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Stephens
The latest news and weather.