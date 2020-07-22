WATCH - Staying Humid and (at Times) Stormy!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day brought another round of strong thunderstorms to parts of the area! The unsettled weather rolls on into Thursday, as a frontal system drops south into the Blue Grass state.

Heading into the weekend, the chance for rain backs down some, but the possibility remains for isolated to widely scattered storms, especially during the afternoons. Highs will be mainly in the low 90s with muggy overnights in the low 70s. Expect little overall change in the pattern through at least the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Numerous Showers and T/Storms High 88, Low 72, winds W-8

FRIDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms, Humid High 90, Low 72, winds W-5

SATURDAY: P/Sunny, Widely Scat’d T/Storms. High 90, Low 70, winds NW-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 92

Wednesday’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 108 (1901)

Record Low: 50 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.10″

Monthly Precip: 3.13″ (+0.04″)

Yearly Precip: 33.88″ (+5.63″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (1.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

