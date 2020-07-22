Advertisement

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared 15 million Wednesday, while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump warned the pandemic would “get worse before it gets better.”

With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus, offering a shifted message Tuesday, including professing a newfound respect for the protective face masks he has seldom worn.

It came as polls have shown Trump lagging behind Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of November’s election, and as the count of virus fatalities in the U.S. passes 140,000.

Even so, the president worked in jabs at the news media and Democrats, and repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus.”

The early evening show at the White House came as the next stage of the federal government’s response to the pandemic was being crafted on Capitol Hill.

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion as White House officials negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised a new round of direct payments to earners below a certain income level, similar to the $1,200 checks sent in the spring. President Donald Trump insists on a payroll tax holiday for workers. And Democrats want billions to outfit schools and shore up local governments.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mark Meadows spent Tuesday on Capitol Hill, meeting separately with McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others trying to broker a compromise between the GOP’s emerging $1 trillion proposal with the House’s more sweeping $3 trillion bill.

The proposed virus aid package would be the fifth, following the $2.2 trillion bill passed in March, the largest U.S. intervention of its kind. The jobless rate has remained in double digits, higher than in the last decade’s Great Recession, and a federal eviction moratorium on millions of rental units approved in the last bill is about to expire.

As the world case count neared the 15 million mark, with more than 617,000 killed, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has continued to see large outbreaks. New York, once by far the leader in infections, has now been surpassed by the country's largest state, California, for the number of cases, although that is partly due to robust testing in a state with more than twice the population of New York. California had more than 409,000 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins count.

Still, New York’s 72,302 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and nine times more than California’s tally.

“We’re doing all we can to make sure that we control the rate of spread, despite crossing 400,000 cases in California,” state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday. “In the end I really expect and hope California is going to be the state that adapted the most, learned the most and prepared the best.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

Updated: 22 minutes ago
During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

National

Father arrested in death of 10-year-old son in Indiana; boy expressed fear for his life

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Court documents reveal the child warned his mother that his dad was going to kill him.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two Houston boys lost both parents to the pandemic.

News

KSP hosts ‘Cover the Cruiser’ to support Special Olympics

Updated: 2 hours ago
During the last week of July, Kentucky State Police (KSP) invites the public to ‘Cover the Cruiser’ in support of Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).

National

TSA finds rifle, ammunition in checked bag at N.J. airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the agency, the weapon was found as officers screened checked baggage at the Newark Liberty International airport.

Crime

KSP arrests Central City man after pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Central City man was arrested Tuesday after Kentucky State Police said he led them on a pursuit.

News

Kentucky education officials to hold a virtual town hall on reopening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Kentucky education officials to hold a virtual town hall on reopening schools

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.