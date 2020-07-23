Advertisement

1.75 Millionth Corvette to be produced, raffled by National Corvette Museum

The 1.75 Millionth Corvette will be raffled by the National Corvette Museum.
The 1.75 Millionth Corvette will be raffled by the National Corvette Museum.(NCM)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On June 30, 1953 the first Corvette officially rolled off the assembly line in Flint, Mich. - a Polo White convertible with red interior – and was followed by another 299 just like it for the 1953 model year. Now, 67 years later, the 1.75 millionth Corvette is slated to roll off the assembly line in Bowling Green, Ky. in August.

The one millionth Corvette (a 1992 model) and the 1.5 millionth Corvette (a 2009 model), both white with red interior convertibles, reside at the National Corvette Museum, becoming famous years after their ‘birth’ when they fell victim to a 2014 sinkhole inside the Museum. The one millionth Corvette has since been restored by General Motors and both cars can be viewed in the Museum’s Skydome.

The 1.75 millionth Corvette, an Arctic White Coupe with Adrenaline Red interior, will only temporarily call the National Corvette Museum its home as it will be used in a fundraising raffle by the Museum.

“We are appreciative of Chevrolet for aligning the production of one of our Corvette raffle cars so that it would become this milestone in production,” shared Dr. Sean Preston, President and CEO of the National Corvette Museum. “It’s exciting that in just 11 years Bowling Green Assembly has produced 250,000 Corvettes. No other sports car can claim that kind of production volume or enthusiast following.”

The Corvette will be raffled on Friday, September 4 at 3pm CT as part of the Museum’s 26th Anniversary Celebration event and features the Z51 performance package, 3LT equipment group, 5-trident spoke machined-face sterling silver aluminum wheels, engine appearance package, front lift adjustable height with memory and more. The car will be delivered via the Corvette Museum Delivery program, also referred to as option code R8C when ordering a new Corvette, which provides a red carpet V.I.P. experience for the winner and up to three accompanying guests.

“While you do not have to be a raffle winner to pick-up your Corvette from the Museum, we always look forward to celebrating with those who won their car from us,” added Sean. “The Museum has been raffling Corvettes for over 20 years, welcoming new enthusiasts to the family in the process. We are appreciative of those who support our raffle program through ticket purchases as it is one of the primary fundraisers for the Museum.”

The National Corvette Museum is a 501c3 nonprofit foundation. Tickets for the raffle are $200 each and the raffle is limited to 1,500 tickets. Tickets can be acquired via a secure, barcoded mail order form available online at raffle.corvettemuseum.org.

