Bowling Green Special Olympics suspends sports activities due to COVID-19 concerns

Bowling Green Special Olympics announced the decision to suspend all Special Olympics sports until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to health and safety concerns with COVID-19, Bowling Green Special Olympics has decided to suspend all Special Olympics sports until further notice.

The move was made to ensure the safety of athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers. Bowling Green Special Olympics said the upcoming 2020 bowling and flag football season was included in the decision.

“We know that this is difficult to hear and it is not a decision that was easy for us to make, but at the end of the day, our number one priority is keeping everyone safe. We will be sending out monthly newsletters with updates and activities to help keep you all active and engaged. In the fall/winter, we will reevaluate the opening of our programs and let you know of any changes.

“Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns at 270-393-3484 and we will get back to you as soon as possible. We miss each of our athletes very much!”

