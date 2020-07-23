Bright, big mural in Glasgow square aims to reinvigorate downtown

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A new mural welcomes you into the downtown Glasgow square if you’re coming up West Main Street.

Painted by an art collective group out of Louisville, ‘Often Seen, Rarely Spoken,' the project was initiated by Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Commission. The beautiful and colorful mural was painted on the side of Fine Arts Bistro.

“We recognize that public art adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic viability of a community. It adds to our overall identity and fosters a sense of community pride, which is an aspect that KY League of Cities mentioned in their unveiling of the strategic plan for Glasgow earlier this year,” explained the Commission.

The artist group has done professional mural work across the country including work at Makers Mark, the Toledo Zoo, for Flint, Michigan, big pharmaceutical company HQs in Philly, according to Glasgow Barren-County Tourism.

“We have similar projects in the works for the future with local artists.”

