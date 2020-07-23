Advertisement

Cheerville of Bowling Green making adjustments during the pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was forced to miss their final three competitions of the season.
Cheerville of Bowling Green
Cheerville of Bowling Green(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Major changes have been made in the world of competitive cheer, and this is no different for the athletes and coaches at Cheerville in Bowling Green.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was forced to miss their final three competitions of the season. This included a chance to repeat as National Champions in Orlando.

“Actually last year our team had won Summit,” said Gym Manager O’Shea Parker. “So they were really, really excited to go for a second title, and unfortunately they didn’t get to. So that was heartbreaking for the kids.”

The staff at Cheerville took time during the initial shutdown to come up with a plan that will keep their athletes as safe as possible.

“As of the middle of March to the middle of May, we did have to close the gym down. During that time the staff cleaned everything from top to bottom and rearranged everything. We really got the gym ready to open back up to our kids.”

Now with the new guidelines that have been created to keep everyone safe, administrators and coaches have to instill in their athletes that things are now different.

“So when we did open back up we had to implement a lot of changes that our athletes are not used to,” said All-Star Director Joey Mastrocola. “Our athletes are used to running into the gym and jumping on each other, hugging each other, and being all over each other the entire time. Obviously, with cheerleading it’s a very close-knit sport. You are stunting, tumbling, doing choreography and lifts. So putting in the new restrictions that we had set in place was very challenging.”

But even with all the changes and challenges, everyone at Cheerville is glad to be back in the gym.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 59 minutes ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Bowling Green Purples name Calvin Head Athletic Director

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeff Lightsy
ead previously served three years as Assistant Athletic Director at Bowling Green High School

Latest News

Sports

Former Lady Purples standout T’Alla Brown signs with Spoon River College

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Brown has spent the last year ar DME Academy, a prep school located in Daytona, Florida. Now, she is looking forward to playing basketball at the college level.

Sports

Players and Coaches excited about the “Senior Showcase” game at Bowling Green Ballpark

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Warren East, Warren Central, Bowling Green, Logan County, South Warren, and Greenwood will all have players playing in this game.

Sports

Senior Showcase still a go at Bowling Green Ballpark

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Bowling Green Ballpark will still be holding its Senior Showcase on Saturday, July 25.

Sports

First-year head coaches dealing with COVID-19 and transitioning into new role

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
COVID-19 has made 2020 not the most ideal year to become the head coach of a high school sports team.

Sports

Steve Albert named baseball coach for Warren Central

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Dragon Baseball has a new leader.

Sports

How working in the NFL prepared Stewart to be an AD

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Stewart's time in the NFL has played a major impact on his success as an athletic director at WKU.