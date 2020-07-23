Cheerville of Bowling Green making adjustments during the pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Major changes have been made in the world of competitive cheer, and this is no different for the athletes and coaches at Cheerville in Bowling Green.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was forced to miss their final three competitions of the season. This included a chance to repeat as National Champions in Orlando.

“Actually last year our team had won Summit,” said Gym Manager O’Shea Parker. “So they were really, really excited to go for a second title, and unfortunately they didn’t get to. So that was heartbreaking for the kids.”

The staff at Cheerville took time during the initial shutdown to come up with a plan that will keep their athletes as safe as possible.

“As of the middle of March to the middle of May, we did have to close the gym down. During that time the staff cleaned everything from top to bottom and rearranged everything. We really got the gym ready to open back up to our kids.”

Now with the new guidelines that have been created to keep everyone safe, administrators and coaches have to instill in their athletes that things are now different.

“So when we did open back up we had to implement a lot of changes that our athletes are not used to,” said All-Star Director Joey Mastrocola. “Our athletes are used to running into the gym and jumping on each other, hugging each other, and being all over each other the entire time. Obviously, with cheerleading it’s a very close-knit sport. You are stunting, tumbling, doing choreography and lifts. So putting in the new restrictions that we had set in place was very challenging.”

But even with all the changes and challenges, everyone at Cheerville is glad to be back in the gym.

