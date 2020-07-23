Etown PD: ‘A true crime wave’ | 20+ vehicles stolen, 30 thefts from vehicles in 2 months

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “We have seen a serious increase in thefts from vehicles and theft of vehicles here in the last couple months. When I say serious, we are experiencing a true crime wave. We have had over 20 vehicles stolen in the last two months and nearly 30 theft from vehicle cases reported to us,” said Elizabethtown Police Department PIO, John Thomas.

Thomas posted to the Elizabethtown Police Department Facebook page with an urgent message about an uptick in vehicle related crimes he says he believes is not just isolated to the Hardin County/Elizabethtown area.

“There are many counties in our area that are being targeted this way so we need to stand up and take notice,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the victims of these crimes are never to blame, but wanted to share some tips on preventing this from happening to you.

“These types of crimes, at least the way they have been committed are also 100% preventable. In also every theft from vehicle case we have worked in this crime spree cars have been left unlocked and valuables have been left inside,” said Thomas.

Thomas says to always remember to lock your docks and not leave valuables or keys inside the vehicle.

“It’s important not to take your safety and security for granted, don’t provide an easy opportunity for a thief who happens along in your neighborhood to help himself to what you own,” said Thomas. “I want to ensure our citizens that we are working diligently to investigate these cases we have recovered some of these vehicles -- if you have any information please contact us.”

If you have a tip or any information related to these crimes contact:

Elizabethtown Police Department at (270)-765-4125

Hardin County Crime Stoppers (800)-597-8123

