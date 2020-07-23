Advertisement

Glasgow opens a ‘cooling station’ following community efforts

Glasgow Cooling Station at Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Glasgow Cooling Station at Habitat for Humanity ReStore(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Through community efforts, the town of Glasgow will offer a ‘cooling station’ for anyone to use during these next few days.

“The heat index was getting up to into the three digits and I was just thinking about people who had nowhere to go to get out of the heat and didn’t have water which is a necessity of course,” said Mandy Goessling who started Shelter Barren County three years ago.

Shelter Barren County is a Facebook page and volunteer organization that provides community resources to the public. It’s aimed at helping people facing homelessness. Partnering with River Lake Church and Habitat for Humanity, the local organizations have teamed up to provide the cooling station. It will be located at Habitat for Humanity ReStore on West Main Street through Saturday.

“Any time we can combine our efforts, our resources with someone else in the community, we’re happy to do that. We’ve partnered with Mandy and Shelter Barren County several times over the years. This is just one way of giving back to the community,” said Melissa Smith, Manager at Habitat for Humanity Re-Store in Glasgow.

If you’d like to support or donate anything to the cooling station or the cause or Shelter Barren County, visit the Facebook page and reach out there.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bright, big mural in Glasgow square aims to reinvigorate downtown

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A new mural welcomes you into the downtown square if you’re coming up West Main Street, a project by Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Commission.

News

1.75 Millionth Corvette to be produced, raffled by National Corvette Museum

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The 1.75 millionth Corvette is slated to roll off the assembly line in Bowling Green, Ky. in August.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 611 news COVID-19 cases Thursday, 7 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Motion denied: Gov. Beshear asks for Scott County judge to be disqualified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The governor argued Judge Privett should be disqualified because of his personal and political relationship with Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Latest News

News

Grayson Co. Sheriff, family released from home isolation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The family tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

Pediatrician sees one of worst cases of child abuse during pandemic, urges for schools to open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
There may not be a definite right or wrong decision in regards to opening school or not, but one local pediatrician believes sending kids back to school will be better in the long-run for the fundamental growth, mental health and even physical-being.

News

Kentucky launches new program for young people transitioning from foster care

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kentucky Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) is launching a new program this month to help young people who reach adulthood in foster care.

News

Bowling Green Special Olympics suspends sports activities due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Due to health and safety concerns with COVID-19, Bowling Green Special Olympics has decided to suspend all Special Olympics sports until further notice.

News

Etown PD: ‘A true crime wave’ | 20+ vehicles stolen, 30 thefts from vehicles in 2 months

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“There are many counties in our area that are being targeted this way so we need to stand up and take notice,” said Thomas.