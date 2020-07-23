Glasgow opens a ‘cooling station’ following community efforts

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Through community efforts, the town of Glasgow will offer a ‘cooling station’ for anyone to use during these next few days.

“The heat index was getting up to into the three digits and I was just thinking about people who had nowhere to go to get out of the heat and didn’t have water which is a necessity of course,” said Mandy Goessling who started Shelter Barren County three years ago.

Shelter Barren County is a Facebook page and volunteer organization that provides community resources to the public. It’s aimed at helping people facing homelessness. Partnering with River Lake Church and Habitat for Humanity, the local organizations have teamed up to provide the cooling station. It will be located at Habitat for Humanity ReStore on West Main Street through Saturday.

“Any time we can combine our efforts, our resources with someone else in the community, we’re happy to do that. We’ve partnered with Mandy and Shelter Barren County several times over the years. This is just one way of giving back to the community,” said Melissa Smith, Manager at Habitat for Humanity Re-Store in Glasgow.

If you’d like to support or donate anything to the cooling station or the cause or Shelter Barren County, visit the Facebook page and reach out there.

