Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Despite COVID-19 Challenges, Kentucky Looks to Close Out Fiscal Year 2020 Without Shortfall

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frankfort, Ky. (WBKO) -

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that the state is looking to close out the fiscal year 2020 without a shortfall.

The Governor also provided an update on the state’s efforts to fight the pandemic as cases here and across the country have surged in recent days.

“It is just so critical that we do the right thing, right now. Today I got a grim report. There is at least one casket maker that is having every single bit of its capacity sent to Georgia and Alabama and Texas, not on the delivery trucks that they’re used to using, but on 18-wheelers,” said Gov. Beshear.

“Let’s make sure that Kentucky doesn’t end up in that position. What we’re dealing with is life or death, but the good news is we are taking the type of aggressive action that should work.”

Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, noted that among Kentucky’s quick and aggressive actions is its robust testing regime. However, he warned against believing that alone is a panacea in this fight.

“We have come light years away from where we were a couple of months ago on testing, but we cannot test our way out of poor decision making,” said Dr. Stack. “We cannot test our way out of bad judgment. You don’t solve an infection with a test. You prevent infection with a mask.”

While staying focused on the pandemic fight, the Governor said he was pleased to report some good economic news.

Gov. Beshear credited the hard work of Cabinet leaders and state agency officials as the state’s General Fund revenues for the fiscal year 2020 came in far higher than was expected only months ago. The Governor praised the administrators of all state agencies, who were asked to reduce spending by a 1% annualized amount in the last two months. He said they did better than that, by limiting hiring and holding the line on discretionary expenses without reducing levels of service.

The Governor said the official numbers for the fiscal year 2020 – the filing for which was extended from April 15 to July 15 this year due to the pandemic – will show a surplus. He noted that it is a marked improvement from May 22, when a revised revenue estimate expected a shortfall of $457 million. He said the Office of the State Budget Director will issue final end-of-the-fiscal-year numbers and details after the books officially close this weekend.

In immediate practical terms, this improved economic footing means:

  • No budget cuts to K-12 education, post-secondary education, and health and public safety, and
  • No cuts to the Judicial or Legislative branch budgets.

Gov. Beshear said the cost-saving moves also were expected to result in a more than 18% increase of the state’s rainy day fund, the Budget Reserve Trust Fund, and an increase in lottery revenues would result in another $15 million for need-based student financial aid this coming school year.

Gov. Beshear emphasized that despite these encouraging signs, the economic outlook in Kentucky remains extremely difficult and successfully fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 remains the most important component to safeguarding our economy.

The key to protecting both the health and safety of Kentuckians and the state’s economy, Gov. Beshear said, was everyone adhering to guidelines, in particular his recent mandate on face coverings in most public places.

He noted that the governors of Ohio and Indiana in recent days have followed Kentucky’s lead in announcing statewide face-covering mandates.

“They have followed our lead. The step that we took is the right step. This is going to help and make Kentucky’s response more effective,” said Gov. Beshear. “These are two governors that I respect. This region requiring facial coverings should help all of us and it should show you that there is no political division in what is the right public health response. This is the difference between life and death.”

He pointed to a recent analysis by Goldman Sachs that found the simple act of wearing a mask if adopted widely, would save 5% of Kentucky’s Gross State Product – a total of more than $10 billion.

Despite the better than expected year-end fiscal news, Gov. Beshear said threats to the fiscal year 2021 budget remain.

Among the challenges:

  • Fourth-quarter General Fund revenues, from April through June, declined by almost 8%, which is the worst fiscal quarter Kentucky has experienced since the Great Recession.
  • Road Fund revenues during the same quarter declined by 23.5%.

Gov. Beshear also reiterated his appeal to congressional leaders to provide additional federal relief through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, or other means. Without such funding, the Governor warned that budget cuts in the fiscal year 2021 would be deeper even than those implemented during the Great Recession.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toys for Tots donates toys to family who lost everything in house fire

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Members of the Marine Corps League gifted the family with a $500 check at the meeting as well.

News

Someone has been leaving free face masks around Bowling Green: We found out who

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The anonymous mask maker crafts each of the masks by hand.

News

Kentucky Commissioner for the Department of Public Health addresses COVID-19 deaths and incorrect claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
"We have a committee that looks at death certificates that are questionable as far as the cause of death and they have decided today to remove a number of COVID cases that were listed on their death certificate as COVID related. In their review of the information, they had determined that those deaths are not appropriately coded as COVID. "

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

The lab during COVID testing: Methodical, meticulous, masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In addition to a labs every day tasks of testing, collecting and analyzing, The Medical Center's Laboratory added on COVID testing since the pandemic began.

Crime

KSP charges Hopkins Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Hopkins County man Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

News

Crime Stoppers: Kubota mower stolen from Hobdy, Dye, & Read

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place in May at Hobdy, Dye, and Read on Nashville Road. Police say a thief stole a Kubota 1211 60″ Zero Turn lawn mower valued at $13,104.00.

News

Franklin Police: Woman accused of taking $10,330 from Girls Softball League bank account

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Franklin Police Department says in March, the Franklin Simpson Community Park President asked them to investigate a theft of money from the Girls Softball League bank account.