Gov. Beshear reports 611 news COVID-19 cases Thursday, 7 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Beshear reported 611 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon bringing the total infected since the beginning of the outbreak to 25,147. Those cases are out of a total of 565,490 total tests given. The governor reported a positivity rate of 4.94 percent. He said there were seven new deaths bringing the death toll to 684.

Among the new cases reported Thursday were 21 children under the age of 5. The governor said there were 581 Kentuckians hospitalized with 135 in the ICU. He said there were 7, 046 recoveries reported.

Beshear said Kentucky was still in a good place with regards to the number of hospital beds and ventilators, but other states were having issues due to the spread of the virus.

During the briefing, Gov. Beshear highlighted a Tweet from WKU ISEC challenging others to wear a mask.

Watch the update below.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, July 23, 2020

