Grayson Co. Sheriff, family released from home isolation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “WE ARE FREE!!! Today, we were released from “Rona Home Incarceration!” We are all fever free and have been for quite some time. I have some residual effects from it, but I am symptom free and all of us are no longer contagious,” said Grayson County Sheriff, Norman Chaffins.

Chaffins has been posting his journey and updates after he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 back in June.

“By far, the worst 3 weeks of my life! However, what kept us going were the texts, cards, messages, phone calls (and food) from people checking on us. I will tell you that Jill, Marion and Kyle at Farmers Feed Mill are simply amazing people. They took so much stress off of us by cooking and bringing us meals everyday of our dreadful Covid journey,” Chaffins said in his post.

13 News wishes you and your family the best.

“The love and support from my Grayson County was truly, very humbling. We got messages of love and support from all over the United States and even from our friends and family in England. I will tell you that right before we got sick Grayson County started an “I Got Your 6” campaign to show support for our local law enforcement. It couldn’t have come at a better time. I got to experience first hand what you guys meant by “having my 6!” It’s one thing to say “I got your 6,” but to actually be the recipient of a whole community standing up and showing that they “got your 6” is the most incredible experience of my life! My family and I cannot say thank you enough. We love you and we thank you a million times over. I am truly honored to serve as your Sheriff and look forward to continue to serve a community that not just shows love to me and my family, but to everyone who comes here.

God Bless each of you and thank you once again! We could NOT have done it without YOU!,” said Chaffins.

