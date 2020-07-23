Advertisement

Kentucky Commissioner for the Department of Public Health addresses COVID-19 deaths and incorrect claims

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -During Governor Beshear’s daily update on Wednesday, Dr. Steven Stack the, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health addressed comments concerning the state’s COVID related death numbers. Adding that just Wednesday a committee decided to remove a number of cases from the list as they did not see those deaths being related to COVID.

”For deaths, I want to share a thought there have been comments over time about an extreme example if you are in a car accident and you have COVID are we going to say you are a COVID death the answer is no your death will be categorized as an automobile accident,” said Dr. Stack.

We have a committee that looks at death certificates that are questionable as far as the cause of death and they have decided today to remove a number of COVID cases that were listed on their death certificate as COVID related. In their review of the information, they had determined that those deaths are not appropriately coded as COVID.

So this is an instance where it ties into data when the CDC will report a higher number than us because they will get an official death certificate but our committee closer to the data has made an informed decision that we are not going to include these deaths.

We are committed to being honest and open and trying to be as credible as possible so that if we say it is COVID related we believe coronavirus contributed to that person’s demise.”

