Lightning strike at Ky. airport sends workers to hospital

Lightning strike at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport sent some workers to the hospital.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - A lightning strike at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport sent some DHL workers to the hospital.

The lightning strike occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Medical workers were sent to the DHL hub at the airport.

Four employees received medical attention and were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

DHL spokeswoman Pamela Duque says employees on a ramp “felt the impact of a lightning strike,” but no one suffered any serious injuries.

