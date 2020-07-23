Mild and muggy with scattered storms Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Moist air flowing from the south along with a stationary front to the north will aid in more shower and storm development today.

With the moist air, we also have mostly cloudy skies in most locations today. Shower and storm development will mostly be this morning into the early afternoon hours. Some storms could see very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning. Clearing skies will develop late tonight into early Friday, which could result in areas of dense fog, especially in low lying areas or river valleys.

Isolated showers and storms are possible to start the weekend, but drier weather moves in with more heat for the latter half of the weekend into early next week. Then more storms are on the way with more seasonable conditions for the Commonwealth!

Weak high pressure to our east is aiding more moisture flow into southern Kentucky from the south and west in addition to a stationary front to the north. These things put together will bring us showers and storms later today. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 88. Low 72. Winds W at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds W at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 70. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 107 (1901)

Record Low Today: 46 (1947)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Count: 20)

Pollen: Low (2.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.10″

Monthly Precip: 3.13″ (+0.06″)

Yearly Precip: 34.83″ (+5.63″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

