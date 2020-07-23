Advertisement

Motion denied: Gov. Beshear asks for Scott County judge to be disqualified

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Supreme Court Justic John Minton denies Governor Andy Beshear’s motion to disqualify Scott County Judge Brian Privett.

Judge Privett is presiding over a case where Evans Orchard and Cider Mill and Ryan Quarles, the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, are asking to stop the enforcement of several of Governor Beshear’s executive orders related to the spread of COVID-19. The judge granted a restraining order in favor of Evans Orchard and Commissioner Quarles.

The governor argued Judge Privett should be disqualified because of his personal and political relationship with Quarles. The governor pointed to two pictures of Quarles and Judge Privett posted to social media, one of which the judge refers to Quarles as his friend, saying it raises doubt about the judge’s impartiality.

In response, the judge said he does not have a close relationship with Quarles and only knows him as an elected official.

In the order denying the motion, Chief Justice Minton says the social media posts did not show evidence more than a “mere acquaintanceship or, at most, Quarles unexceptional show of support for Judge Privett’s campaign.” The order adds the two social media posts occurred almost two years before this case and without additional evidence of a closer relationship do not require the judge’s disqualification.

