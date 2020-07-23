Pediatrician sees one of worst cases of child abuse during pandemic, urges for schools to open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As cases climb, the plan right now is for most Kentucky school districts to re-open in a few weeks. Some parents have decided to keep their kids home, while others are sending them back.

There may not be a right or wrong decision in the matter, but one local pediatrician believes sending kids back to school will be better in the long-run for the fundamental growth, mental health and even physical-being.

“Increased depression, social anxiety, I saw one of the worst cases of child abuse I’ve ever seen in 20 years of practice,” said Dr. Kelly Kries, Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates. “The lock-down seems to be more impactful to these kids than the actual coronavirus.”

While at school, children first grade and up will be required to wear masks. Dr. Kries says in order for children to keep on those masks, it's important that you find a comfortable one for your child.

"I think it'll be something that they become used to especially they really do need to get a comfortable fitting mask. I think one of the schools had talked about doing behind the ears versus doing a tie, but personally the tie doesn't hurt my ears as much. They need to allow the children to have a comfortable mask and not just a specific type of mask," said Dr. Kries.

"I have been surprised. The kids have been exceptionally compliant when they come into my office. They have done very well for the most part. Now, obviously the younger you go the harder it is. I think kindergarteners definitely would be unrealistic to expect them to have masks."

As of Wednesday, out of the 24,540 cases in Kentucky, there are 794 reported cases among infants to nine-year-olds and over 1,700 cases among ten to nineteen year olds. That means roughly 3.2 percent of cases are children nine and under.

“Some of the kids that ended up doing testing at the end of the year, they did poorly. We’re going into a school year with kids only retaining at best 70 percent of what they should be attaining 100 percent, so that seems to be a big issue,” said Dr. Kries.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.