Advertisement

Red panda mom missing from Columbus zoo in Ohio

Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.(Source: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoo workers are desperately trying to find a young red panda that’s gone missing.

Her name is Kora, and she lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was last seen Tuesday.

Staff have been looking high and low around her habitat. They think she might have escaped on sagging tree limbs, weighed down after rain.

Zookeepers are hoping Kora will return on her own since she recently gave birth to two cubs who are still nursing. They’re being hand fed by zookeepers for now.

The zoo says the red panda is not a threat to the public, and that they are gentle creatures that mostly sleep in trees during the day.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama stepped up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defended their time in the White House in a new video showing their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.

National

‘Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

National

Virus sends jobless claims up for first time since March

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

News

Etown PD: ‘A true crime wave’ | 20+ vehicles stolen, 30 thefts from vehicles in 2 months

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“There are many counties in our area that are being targeted this way so we need to stand up and take notice,” said Thomas.

Latest News

National

Virus sends jobless claims up for first time since March

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

News

Etown PD: ‘A true crime wave’ | 20+ vehicles stolen, 30 thefts from vehicles in 2 months

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“There are many counties in our area that are being targeted this way so we need to stand up and take notice,” said Thomas.

News

WATCH - Showers and storms dying down this afternoon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Things have cooled down since the rain has moved in!

National

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.

News

WKU preps campus for students to return next month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amy Bingham DeCesare
WKU preps campus for students to return next month.

News

WKU preps campus for students to return next month

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKU preps campus for students to return next month