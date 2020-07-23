Advertisement

Someone has been leaving free face masks around Bowling Green: We found out who

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Although the ‘anonymous mask maker’ didn’t want to reveal his identity to 13 News, he did agree to do an interview with us.

“As far as remaining anonymous, it kind of adds mystery to it, and I think that helps it spread. Hopefully, other people will do the same thing and start making masks for the public and healthcare workers,” he said.

The anonymous mask maker crafts each of the masks by hand.

“A roommate of mine actually let me borrow her sewing machine and I’ve been using it ever since so my mask making skills have increased over time,” He explained.

He went on to say that he has always had a “humanitarian side” to him.

“I’ve always valued other people over myself.”

The way he goes about his task is to randomly put the masks in a busy area at night, and then post the location of them on his Twitter page called “The Maskmaker.”

“I’ve got enough materials to make probably to make 100 to 200 more masks,” he said.

We returned to the spot where he left several masks on Tuesday night, and they were all taken by the next day. The mask maker said he has enough material to make a couple hundred more and will give them out to the public and healthcare workers for the foreseeable future.

