Toys for Tots donates toys to family who lost everything in house fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At a Marine Corps League meeting on Wednesday, Toys for Tots gave four new bikes and several other toys to a family from Allen County who just lost their home to a fire.

“It’s a good program. It shows that there are still good people out there,” Miranda Mcinnes said. She is the mother of the children who received the toys.

Members of the Marine Corps League gifted the family with a $500 check at the meeting as well.

“We’re so happy that you all do that (donate money) for the people that need it,” Mcinnes said as she expressed her gratitude for Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps League.

Mcinnes said her kids keep her spirits up during this difficult time, and she enjoyed seeing their faces light up as they received the new toys.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.