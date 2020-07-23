Advertisement

Toys for Tots donates toys to family who lost everything in house fire

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At a Marine Corps League meeting on Wednesday, Toys for Tots gave four new bikes and several other toys to a family from Allen County who just lost their home to a fire.

“It’s a good program. It shows that there are still good people out there,” Miranda Mcinnes said. She is the mother of the children who received the toys.

Members of the Marine Corps League gifted the family with a $500 check at the meeting as well.

“We’re so happy that you all do that (donate money) for the people that need it,” Mcinnes said as she expressed her gratitude for Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps League.

Mcinnes said her kids keep her spirits up during this difficult time, and she enjoyed seeing their faces light up as they received the new toys.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: Despite COVID-19 Challenges, Kentucky Looks to Close Out Fiscal Year 2020 Without Shortfall

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Harrison Valk
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that the state is looking to close out the fiscal year 2020 without a shortfall.

News

Someone has been leaving free face masks around Bowling Green: We found out who

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The anonymous mask maker crafts each of the masks by hand.

News

Kentucky Commissioner for the Department of Public Health addresses COVID-19 deaths and incorrect claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
"We have a committee that looks at death certificates that are questionable as far as the cause of death and they have decided today to remove a number of COVID cases that were listed on their death certificate as COVID related. In their review of the information, they had determined that those deaths are not appropriately coded as COVID. "

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

The lab during COVID testing: Methodical, meticulous, masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In addition to a labs every day tasks of testing, collecting and analyzing, The Medical Center's Laboratory added on COVID testing since the pandemic began.

Crime

KSP charges Hopkins Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Hopkins County man Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

News

Crime Stoppers: Kubota mower stolen from Hobdy, Dye, & Read

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place in May at Hobdy, Dye, and Read on Nashville Road. Police say a thief stole a Kubota 1211 60″ Zero Turn lawn mower valued at $13,104.00.

News

Franklin Police: Woman accused of taking $10,330 from Girls Softball League bank account

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Franklin Police Department says in March, the Franklin Simpson Community Park President asked them to investigate a theft of money from the Girls Softball League bank account.