Advertisement

WATCH - Chances for Rain Drop, but Not Temperatures!

By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain and storms soaked parts of the area Thursday morning, with upwards of an inch of rain for some! Sunshine returned Thursday afternoon, and expect to see plenty of it as we head toward the weekend.

Each day Friday through the weekend holds a possibility for a shower or storm, but the chance for rain stays isolated to widely scattered in nature. The best chance for seeing rain will be during the afternoon to early evening hours. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 90 each day. Heat indices will climb into the upper 90s each afternoon.

Moving into next week, a new system drops into the region with higher chances for rain showing up, especially Tuesday. This system will try to send down somewhat cooler and slightly less humid air by mid-week. High drop back into the 80s and lows dip into the 60s late in the period.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Warm and Humid, Isol’d T/Shower Possible. High 90, Low 72, winds W-5

SATURDAY: P/Sunny, Widely Scat’d T/Storms. High 90, Low 70, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: P/Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 91, Low 72, winds SW-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 87

Wednesday’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 107 (1901)

Record Low: 46 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+0.19″)

Yearly Precip: 33.88″ (+5.76″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (1.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Seasonable and muggy with scattered storms Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Grab the umbrella this morning because we expect more scattered showers and storms for the morning and early afternoon! Things slowly dry out as we head into the weekend though!

Forecast

WATCH - Staying Humid and (at Times) Stormy!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shane Holinde
Showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall possible Thursday

Weather

July humidity brings sweltering heat, more storms this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The unsettled weather pattern continues along with the heat and humidity!

Forecast

WATCH - Storm Chances Climb

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
High humidity not going anywhere anytime soon!

Latest News

Weather

Steamy air to bring isolated showers and storms

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking more humidity and storm chances this week!

Forecast

WATCH - More Storms, More Steam!

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Storm chances ramp up as we move toward mid-week!

Weather

Humidity to bring storms, make it feel like 100 in spots

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking more humidity and storms in the forecast this week.

Weather

Mother Nature Not Giving Us A Break From The Heat

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
More heat on the way but scattered storms make a return.

Weather

WATCH - Riding A Heat Wave

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Steamy Hot Into The End Of The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The heat and the humidity continue.