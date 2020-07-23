WATCH - Chances for Rain Drop, but Not Temperatures!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain and storms soaked parts of the area Thursday morning, with upwards of an inch of rain for some! Sunshine returned Thursday afternoon, and expect to see plenty of it as we head toward the weekend.

Each day Friday through the weekend holds a possibility for a shower or storm, but the chance for rain stays isolated to widely scattered in nature. The best chance for seeing rain will be during the afternoon to early evening hours. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 90 each day. Heat indices will climb into the upper 90s each afternoon.

Moving into next week, a new system drops into the region with higher chances for rain showing up, especially Tuesday. This system will try to send down somewhat cooler and slightly less humid air by mid-week. High drop back into the 80s and lows dip into the 60s late in the period.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Warm and Humid, Isol’d T/Shower Possible. High 90, Low 72, winds W-5

SATURDAY: P/Sunny, Widely Scat’d T/Storms. High 90, Low 70, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: P/Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 91, Low 72, winds SW-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 87

Wednesday’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 107 (1901)

Record Low: 46 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+0.19″)

Yearly Precip: 33.88″ (+5.76″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (1.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.