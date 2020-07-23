Advertisement

WKU preps campus for students to return next month

By Amy Bingham DeCesare
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Classrooms are being reconfigured and plexiglass installed as WKU prepares for a very different fall semester. 

Amy Bingham shows us what students, faculty, and staff can expect when they arrive on campus next month. 

“One of the most notable changes on campus will be the masks everyone is required to wear inside buildings and classrooms.  But that’s not the only change being made to keep people safe.”

Nearly one hundred requests for plexiglass have already come in from across campus.

“It really is a great collaboration between facilities management and Planning, Design, and Construction to be able to build these in house.”

“It’s anywhere that you’re going to have some type of  customer service type transaction or you cannot get the six feet distance.”

“We put a big X on that table…”

Preparations are also underway to allow for social distancing in classrooms.

“We spent about three days here in the building moving chairs, measuring distances between tables and chairs and desks and so forth, putting down tape.”

Technology will be used to supplement the classes that only accommodate half the normal occupancy. 

“Then half the class may meet face to face on Tuesday then the other half face to face on Thursday then the ones not meeting face to face may meet on zoom.”

Hand sanitizer, stickers, lots of signage will all serve as reminders to make campus as safe as possible.

8:18 “It’s a challenge but I think it’s something we can make happen.”

16:24 “Things are not gonna be normal on campus.  They’re just not gonna be normal but we want everyone to feel like they feel safe here.”

Taking the necessary steps to keep everyone healthy so Hilltoppers can be back where they belong – on the hill. 

37:35 “We want to give this incoming class and our students  already here just as much of the WKU experience as we possibly can because that’s why they’re  here.”

“As you can see social distancing will be enforced all over campus even here at Downing Student Union. To find out the latest on the Big Red Restart plan log onto wku.edu/restart

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green Special Olympics suspends sports activities due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Due to health and safety concerns with COVID-19, Bowling Green Special Olympics has decided to suspend all Special Olympics sports until further notice.

News

Etown PD: ‘A true crime wave’ | 20+ vehicles stolen, 30 thefts from vehicles in 2 months

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“There are many counties in our area that are being targeted this way so we need to stand up and take notice,” said Thomas.

News

WATCH - Showers and storms dying down this afternoon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Things have cooled down since the rain has moved in!

News

WKU preps campus for students to return next month

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKU preps campus for students to return next month

Latest News

News

UK Healthcare discovers dozens of false-positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
UK Healthcare says it has identified more than two dozen COVID-19 tests that were actually a false positive.

News

Lightning strike at Ky. airport sends workers to hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Lightning strike at airport sends 4 to hospital

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms for Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Showers and storms will continue this morning across southern Kentucky.

Good News

Good News

Updated: 6 hours ago

Weather

Seasonable and muggy with scattered storms Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Grab the umbrella this morning because we expect more scattered showers and storms for the morning and early afternoon! Things slowly dry out as we head into the weekend though!

News

Gov. Beshear: Despite COVID-19 Challenges, Kentucky Looks to Close Out Fiscal Year 2020 Without Shortfall

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Harrison Valk
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that the state is looking to close out the fiscal year 2020 without a shortfall.