WKU preps campus for students to return next month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Classrooms are being reconfigured and plexiglass installed as WKU prepares for a very different fall semester.

Amy Bingham shows us what students, faculty, and staff can expect when they arrive on campus next month.

“One of the most notable changes on campus will be the masks everyone is required to wear inside buildings and classrooms. But that’s not the only change being made to keep people safe.”

Nearly one hundred requests for plexiglass have already come in from across campus.

“It really is a great collaboration between facilities management and Planning, Design, and Construction to be able to build these in house.”

“It’s anywhere that you’re going to have some type of customer service type transaction or you cannot get the six feet distance.”

“We put a big X on that table…”

Preparations are also underway to allow for social distancing in classrooms.

“We spent about three days here in the building moving chairs, measuring distances between tables and chairs and desks and so forth, putting down tape.”

Technology will be used to supplement the classes that only accommodate half the normal occupancy.

“Then half the class may meet face to face on Tuesday then the other half face to face on Thursday then the ones not meeting face to face may meet on zoom.”

Hand sanitizer, stickers, lots of signage will all serve as reminders to make campus as safe as possible.

8:18 “It’s a challenge but I think it’s something we can make happen.”

16:24 “Things are not gonna be normal on campus. They’re just not gonna be normal but we want everyone to feel like they feel safe here.”

Taking the necessary steps to keep everyone healthy so Hilltoppers can be back where they belong – on the hill.

37:35 “We want to give this incoming class and our students already here just as much of the WKU experience as we possibly can because that’s why they’re here.”

“As you can see social distancing will be enforced all over campus even here at Downing Student Union. To find out the latest on the Big Red Restart plan log onto wku.edu/restart.

