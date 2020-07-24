14th Annual Cram The Cruiser kicks off in Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -COVID-19 put a pause on many things but one thing it didn’t stop this year is the 14th annual cram the cruiser. The annual school supplies fundraiser began in the Edmonson County area around 14 years ago so its only fitting it starts off where it all began.

“This is actually the first one we have done this year it is actually the 14th annual it was started here about 14 years ago doing the Cram the Cruiser for the school supplies and so this is the first one of the year,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, KSP Post 3.

In attendance Friday, was State Representative Michael Meredith who’s mother was apart of that group that teamed up with law enforcement to get Cram The Cruiser started.

“That group thought what can we do better than bring our first responders, our law enforcement community together to show these kids that we can raise money to help you overcome the educational challenges that you may have and put a positive light on those law enforcement members for those kids so that you bridge that gap,” said Representative Meredith, District 19.

Over the years through Cram The Cruiser they have been able to raise around $49,000 in school supplies and donations for students in Edmonson County.

“This year is much different than any year we had before and people are able to contribute. people of Edmonson County care about their students they care about their kids and they want to contribute and want to be apart of the success of our students,” said Brian Alexander, Superintendent Edmonson County Schools.

The next cram the cruiser will take place in Butler County on August 7th.

