15th Annual Stuff The Bus kicks off Saturday

Stuff the Bus
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Stuff The Bus is kicking off on Saturday. All-day there will be representatives out on Campbell Lane in front of Bluegrass Cellular with one goal in mind to get that bus stuffed full of school supplies.

Due to COVID-19, they are also now offering a contactless drop-off for all donations.

“This year is going to look a little bit different than it has in years past,” said Tim Hunt, board member of Stuff The Bus. “We will be setting up bins for contactless drop-offs of school supplies and donations this year once those are dropped off the volunteers and the board of directors will sanitize and box those up and put them on the bus to be distributed.”

School supplies for students this year is more important now than ever. Some students will be learning from home and might be in need of small things like pencil sharpeners and paper that is normally available in the classroom.

“Well this year more than ever we do not know what school is going to look like completely,” added Hunt. “We are going to need those supplies whether it be cleaning supplies, pencils, paper whatever that may be for these kids. Those that choose to stay home as well may not have those supplies they need and it will be sent to them.”

Stuff the Bus will be accepting donations on their website online. There will be a live telethon right here on WBKO where you can donate from 6 PM to 7 PM.

