A Henderson, Ky. woman is arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, the Glasgow Police Department made a traffic stop, pulling over Brittany Downs on West Main Street.

Downs gave consent to the officer to search her vehicle where he located Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

After further investigation and a field sobriety tests, it was determined that Downs was driving while impaired.

Brittany Downs of Henderson Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Operating Motor Vehicle U/Infl Subst (189A.010(1C) 1st Offense.

