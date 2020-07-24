Advertisement

Armed Robbery Suspect Leads GCSO Deputies On Dangerous Pursuit That Ends In Breckinridge County

The initial complaint was that a male subject was walking around the rural community attempting to sell a gun to its residents.
The initial complaint was that a male subject was walking around the rural community attempting to sell a gun to its residents.(WBKO)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leitchfield, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Tuesday, July 21st, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person complaint in the Falls of Rough Community.

The initial complaint was that a man was walking around the rural community attempting to sell a gun to its residents.

He said that he wanted to sell the gun to buy some gas for his vehicle that was broke down, and a citizen gave the man some gas and took a picture of the license plate of the car he was driving.

Deputies patrolled the area and saw a vehicle that matched the description of the one the suspect was allegedly driving. Officials said a chase ensued when the suspect refused to stop.

The pursuit continued into Hardinsburg in Breckinridge county, after the suspect stopped the vehicle and ran away.

The foot pursuit continued into oncoming traffic, through yards and into the street, where the suspect was arrested.

The suspect, Cory P. Dupin of Louisville was charged with multiple traffic offenses, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading the police, and DUI.

He was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

It was also discovered that the Dupin was the suspect in an armed robbery in Indiana.

The car he was driving was allegedly taken at gunpoint from the owner.

Additional charges are forthcoming from Indiana authorities.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UK Healthcare discovers dozens of false-positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
UK Healthcare says it has identified more than two dozen COVID-19 tests that were actually a false positive.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bright, big mural in Glasgow square aims to reinvigorate downtown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A new mural welcomes you into the downtown square if you’re coming up West Main Street, a project by Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Commission.

News

1.75 Millionth Corvette to be produced, raffled by National Corvette Museum

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 1.75 millionth Corvette is slated to roll off the assembly line in Bowling Green, Ky. in August.

News

Glasgow opens a ‘cooling station’ following community efforts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Through community efforts, the town of Glasgow will offer a ‘cooling station’ for anyone to use during these next few days.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 5 hours ago