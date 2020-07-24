Armed Robbery Suspect Leads GCSO Deputies On Dangerous Pursuit That Ends In Breckinridge County

Leitchfield, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Tuesday, July 21st, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person complaint in the Falls of Rough Community.

The initial complaint was that a man was walking around the rural community attempting to sell a gun to its residents.

He said that he wanted to sell the gun to buy some gas for his vehicle that was broke down, and a citizen gave the man some gas and took a picture of the license plate of the car he was driving.

Deputies patrolled the area and saw a vehicle that matched the description of the one the suspect was allegedly driving. Officials said a chase ensued when the suspect refused to stop.

The pursuit continued into Hardinsburg in Breckinridge county, after the suspect stopped the vehicle and ran away.

The foot pursuit continued into oncoming traffic, through yards and into the street, where the suspect was arrested.

The suspect, Cory P. Dupin of Louisville was charged with multiple traffic offenses, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading the police, and DUI.

He was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

It was also discovered that the Dupin was the suspect in an armed robbery in Indiana.

The car he was driving was allegedly taken at gunpoint from the owner.

Additional charges are forthcoming from Indiana authorities.

