Bowling Green High School putting on first ever golf-a-thon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to fundraise for the fall season, the Bowling Green High School Boys’ Golf team decide to hold a golf-a-thon on July 27 and 29, 2020.

“As a non-revenue sport, we’re always looking for creative ways to fundraise,” said Adam Whitt, BGHS boys’ golf coach. “During the recent pandemic, it’s something that we have put a little bit more thought into.”

The golf-a-thon will span two days, with golfers playing 9 holes each day. Those who choose to sponsor a member of the golf team will pledge a dollar amount for every par, birdie, or eagle that golfer makes during the two days.

“We let them pledge whatever they’re comfortable pledging,” Whitt said.

Whitt said the program has seen plenty as of support from the Bowling Green community. As of Friday, July 24, he thinks every golfer has a sponsor with some players having multiple.

“We’ve really been overwhelmed by the support that we’ve gotten,” Whitt said. “With former players and former people that have been involved in our program that have reached out and said I would like to sponsor a kid, you choose, or I would like to sponsor the entire team for the day.”

The money raised from the golf-a-thon will be put towards costs such as team polos, tournament fees, and meals for travel.

“We’re pretty self-sufficient as far as a golf program is concerned,” Whitt said. “It takes a decent amount of money to have a season. So these funds will really help these kids have their season in a time where that’s kind of in question right now.”

The golf team typically raises funds by asking local businesses to sponsor the team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitt said he didn’t know what might happen if the team went and asked for sponsorships this year.

“Everybody’s a little bit more nervous on the financial side right now,” Whitt said. “So we decided that we would try to come up with a different way to do it and this is what we came up with.

Whitt said he would like the list of sponsors finalized by Sunday, July 26. However, the team will let anyone jump in through the final day of the golf-a-thon on Wednesday, July 29.

“If you turn around and see me on Tuesday, I’ll let you know how your player did,” Whitt said. “We can backdate it.”

Whitt said he plans to continue to use the golf-a-thon as a fundraising tool in the future.

If you would like to sponsor a player, you can contact Whitt at adam.whitt@bgreen.kyschool.us.

