Devon Key, Juwuan Jones Named to 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Senior safety Devon Key and junior defensive end Juwuan Jones
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WBKO) - Senior safety Devon Key and junior defensive end Juwuan Jones were named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The award, named after 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida Danny Wuerffel, honors players that serve others and make a positive impact on the community.

Aside from their impact on the gridiron, Key and Jones have also made an impact on the community. This past December, the Duo visited Dishman-McGinnis Elementary to talk to students on the importance of leadership in both the classroom and community. The pair have also taken part in team initiatives such as Day of Caring and events with the local Center for Courageous Kids.

Five other Hilltoppers have been named to the watch list since 2015: Forrest Lamp and Marcus Ward in 2016, Mike White in 2017, Julien Lewis in 2018, and Tyler Witt in 2019.

WKU is 1-of-11 programs with multiple players on the watch list. Conference USA had 12 player representatives among the 114 total names.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

