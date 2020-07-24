Advertisement

GRDHD reports 2 deaths and 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

GRDHD reported 2 deaths and 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday.(AP)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, July 23, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 18 in Daviess County, 5 in Henderson County, 4 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 1 in Webster County. The reported deaths were both residents of Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,362. Twenty-one reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,362 confirmed cases in the district, 123 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,083 (79.5%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 23, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess60149410527
Hancock3329230
Henderson2612041324
McLean3731151
Ohio3202416193
Union4029020
Webster70571101
Total1,3621,0852112316

