GRDHD reports 2 deaths and 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, July 23, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 18 in Daviess County, 5 in Henderson County, 4 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 1 in Webster County. The reported deaths were both residents of Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,362. Twenty-one reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,362 confirmed cases in the district, 123 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,083 (79.5%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 23, 2020