GRDHD reports 2 deaths and 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, July 23, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 18 in Daviess County, 5 in Henderson County, 4 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 1 in Webster County. The reported deaths were both residents of Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,362. Twenty-one reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,362 confirmed cases in the district, 123 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,083 (79.5%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 23, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|601
|494
|10
|52
|7
|Hancock
|33
|29
|2
|3
|0
|Henderson
|261
|204
|1
|32
|4
|McLean
|37
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Ohio
|320
|241
|6
|19
|3
|Union
|40
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|70
|57
|1
|10
|1
|Total
|1,362
|1,085
|21
|123
|16