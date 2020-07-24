Indiana’s mask mandate starts Monday

INDIANA (WBKO/WFIE) -

Governor Holcomb’s executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings starts Monday.

[Click here to read the full mandate]

The executive order will require face coverings for anyone 8 years old or older in the following places:

Public indoor spaces and commercial entities

While using public transportation or other vehicle services such as a taxi or ride share

Outdoor public spaces when it’s not possible to socially distance from people not in the same household

The order will have exceptions for medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, and eating and drinking.

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter says his office will not respond for the sole purpose of a complaint that a person is not wearing a mask in public.

He ways they will respond to disturbances as they develop.

The Sheriff says businesses can refuse service to anyone refusing to wear a mask.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding also says his deputies will not be out actively looking for people not wearing masks.

He does say if someone isn’t abiding by a private business’ rules regarding masks, they will enforce it.

Dubois County and Vanderburgh County were listed as the top two hot spots for an increase in coronavirus cases.

