Advertisement

Indiana’s mask mandate starts Monday

Face masks will be required in public in Indiana starting Monday.
Face masks will be required in public in Indiana starting Monday.(WTVG)
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WBKO/WFIE) -

Governor Holcomb’s executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings starts Monday.

[Click here to read the full mandate]

The executive order will require face coverings for anyone 8 years old or older in the following places:

  • Public indoor spaces and commercial entities
  • While using public transportation or other vehicle services such as a taxi or ride share
  • Outdoor public spaces when it’s not possible to socially distance from people not in the same household

The order will have exceptions for medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, and eating and drinking.

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter says his office will not respond for the sole purpose of a complaint that a person is not wearing a mask in public.

He ways they will respond to disturbances as they develop.

The Sheriff says businesses can refuse service to anyone refusing to wear a mask.

A message from Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter.

Posted by Dubois County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 24, 2020

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding also says his deputies will not be out actively looking for people not wearing masks.

He does say if someone isn’t abiding by a private business’ rules regarding masks, they will enforce it.

Dubois County and Vanderburgh County were listed as the top two hot spots for an increase in coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Masks required in parts of Holiday World after governor’s order

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
The new requirement starts Monday.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Kentucky creates nationally unique partnership to commercialize tech innovations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the creation of Kentucky Commercialization Ventures (KCV), a new public-private partnership unique in the U.S. that aims to develop academic innovations into job-creating tech companies.

Coronavirus

GRDHD reports 2 deaths and 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Thursday, July 23, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

The Masked Donut Race

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Masked Donut Race

News

WATCH - Stray shower possible this afternoon but most stay dry!

Updated: 4 hours ago
A stray shower possible this afternoon, otherwise a dry Friday!

State

Beshear administration in legal battle with former Bevin staffer over missing documents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
The court battle stems over missing documents from a 2016 investigation started by the Bevin Administration.

News

A Henderson, Ky. woman is arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Glasgow

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
woman arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Glasgow

News

WATCH - More sunshine, less showers to end the week!

Updated: 9 hours ago
Things drying out for the weekend before more storms move in next week.

Good News

Good News

Updated: 10 hours ago
Good News