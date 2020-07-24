Advertisement

Less showers, more sunshine to end the week

The humidity doesn't budge a bit though!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are ending the week on more sunshine as shower and storm chances have gone down.

After yesterday’s showers and storms along with humidity sticking in the air, some areas of fog have developed. If you are traveling in low-lying areas, river/creek valleys or in south-central Kentucky where higher amounts of rain fell, you will see some dense fog. Give yourself about 10-20 minutes of extra travel time and have the low beams turned on!

Skies will be mostly sunny today with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 80s to low 90s with muggy conditions. The muggy air could spark a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., but most places will just see sunshine. The weekend will be similar to Friday with Saturday seeing a few more clouds to keep us partly cloudy. A stray or isolated shower/thunderstorm is possible both days with the humidity, but most of the daylight hours will stay dry. Sticky, but dry. More storm chances return next week as temperatures will go on a downward trend in the mid 80s by the middle of next week!

We are running into some more humid air, though today looks good for the most part!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon stray showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds W at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with stray showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 70. Winds SW at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon stray showers and storms possible. High 91. Low 72. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1934)

Record Low Today: 53 (1947)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 4 / Small Particulate Count: 22)

Pollen: Low (3.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.26″

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+0.19″)

Yearly Precip: 35.09″ (+5.76″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

