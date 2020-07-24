Advertisement

Masks required in parts of Holiday World after governor’s order

The new requirement starts Monday.
People will now have to wear a face mask as they visit parts of Holiday World.
People will now have to wear a face mask as they visit parts of Holiday World.
By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Santa Claus, Ind. (WBKO/WFIE) -

Holiday World’s website says masks will be required in certain areas due to the governor’s order.

Starting Monday, guests will have to wear them as they go through the gate and in any indoor spaces. That includes restaurants, restrooms, gift shops, even roller-coaster stations, and the small buildings where the soft drinks are.

You don’t have to have a mask for water rides or in the midways, but officials say people are expected to continue to social distance.

Officials said children under seven don’t need to have a mask.

