Masks required in parts of Holiday World after governor’s order

Santa Claus, Ind.

Holiday World’s website says masks will be required in certain areas due to the governor’s order.

Starting Monday, guests will have to wear them as they go through the gate and in any indoor spaces. That includes restaurants, restrooms, gift shops, even roller-coaster stations, and the small buildings where the soft drinks are.

You don’t have to have a mask for water rides or in the midways, but officials say people are expected to continue to social distance.

Officials said children under seven don’t need to have a mask.

