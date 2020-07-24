Advertisement

Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg and Monroe counties
Coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg and Monroe counties(AP Images)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Muhlenberg and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

ACHD reported Allen County had no new positive cases of COVID-19 and remains a total of 202 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 174 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 20 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 8 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 6 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 600.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating one additional confirmed case of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 72 confirmed cases and 49 of those cases have recovered.

There have been two deaths reported from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

McConnell: CARES 2 is tailored precisely for this phase of the crisis

Updated: 55 minutes ago
"The Senate majority has assembled a framework for CARES 2. The administration has requested additional time to review the fine details, but we will be laying down this proposal early next week. We have an agreement in principle on the shape of this package. It is the framework that will enable Congress to make law and deliver more relief to the American people that is tailored precisely to this phase of the crisis."

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Over 4 million COVID cases: America's 15-day surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The COVID flare-up in Florida triggering President Trump to cancel the RNC in Jacksonville as cases surge past 4 million America.

Coronavirus

Barren River District Health Department confirms 3,167 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harrison Valk
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 3,167 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 2,391of which have recovered.

Latest News

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

News

UK Healthcare discovers dozens of false-positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
UK Healthcare says it has identified more than two dozen COVID-19 tests that were actually a false positive.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 7 hours ago
|

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 8 hours ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.