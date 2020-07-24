Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
Muhlenberg and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
ACHD reported Allen County had no new positive cases of COVID-19 and remains a total of 202 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.
Currently, 174 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 20 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 8 total deaths due to the virus.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 6 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.
The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 600.
The Monroe County Health Department is investigating one additional confirmed case of COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 72 confirmed cases and 49 of those cases have recovered.
There have been two deaths reported from COVID-19.
