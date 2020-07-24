Advertisement

Police: One man dead after brother runs him over with ATV during altercation

Police do not know what caused the fight.
Troopers say that Douglas Noble was involved in an altercation with his brother James Noble and was severely injured.
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead and his brother is charged with murder following what police are calling an altercation in Perry County.

Kentucky State Police got a call that a man was unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road Wednesday evening.

When deputies arrived they found 52-year-old Douglas Noble of Chavies unconscious and he was transported to Hazard ARH Medical Center. Noble was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“To the magnitude that it would lead to death that’s just, I wouldn’t say that’s common it’s also not the first time it’s happened and it’s just a tragic and sad situation,” said Trooper Jody Sims with Kentucky State Police Post 13.

After investigation, troopers determined that Douglas Noble was involved in an altercation with his brother James Noble and was severely injured.

Troopers found James Noble at a home on Highway 451 in the Krypton community. A barricade situation ensued and after several hours, James Noble was arrested and charged with murder.

“They were able to locate that residence but James Noble refused to communicate with them or come out of the residence at which time there was a barricade situation which ensued. Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was called out to assist at the scene and after several hours James Noble finally exited the residence and was taken into custody,” said Sims.

James is booked into the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Detective Anthony Trotter with KSP Post 13 is leading the investigation.

