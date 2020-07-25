Advertisement

Gov. Beshear asks churches to pause in-person services for two weeks

Friday saw over 700 new COVID-19 cases in the state. It's the reason Governor Andy Beshear is calling on church leaders to take a break from in-person services.
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) --

During a news conference Friday the governor said he is requesting the break for two weeks as cases continue to climb. He told the public, if cases do not fall over the weekend, recommendations and action can be expected by early the following week.

"Let me be clear," said Beshear. "There is no mandate, there is no order, there is no executive order, there is no regulation, there is nothing like that. But I recommended for the next two Sundays with the escalating number of cases we have that it is a very dangerous time and recommended people do the virtual or drive up services."

Tony Stang, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Winchester says he is glad the governor is not mandating but instead asking. Stang's church has been holding strictly online services since the pandemic and he plans to keep it that way.

" We want to be respectful and we want to think highly of our constitution as it separates us from every other country," Stang told WKYT's Nick Oliver Friday. "We need to be adaptive to our current situation and current context and online is the way for that to happen."

The governor would go on to say he hopes leaders who plan to still hold in-person services will take proper steps like social distancing families, no singing, and requiring a face mask to be worn at all times.

