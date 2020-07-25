Kentucky COVID-19 cases spike, second-highest single-day of cases reported Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday, once again, announced the second-highest single-day total of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Kentucky.

“Today’s numbers continue a concerning increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “We expect to take additional steps next week if the case numbers don’t stabilize.”

As of 4 p.m. July 25, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 26,764 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 836 of which were newly reported Saturday. Twenty-two new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Yesterday, there were more than 74,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths reportedacross the country,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know how to control this virus. We’ve seen states like New York – which had hospitals overflowing with sick patients in March and April – now reporting a positivity rate of 1% or less. If they can do it, we can do it. But we have to work together, stay smart and wear face coverings.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported five new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 696 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“This is the part that never gets easier and never will,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every day that we do the right thing, we are protecting each other from the worst pain imaginable. My heart is with these families every waking moment.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 79-year-old man from Casey County; an 80-year-old man from Christian County; two women, ages 68 and 93, from Fayette County; and a 66-year-old man from Ohio County.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 582,521 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41%, the highest rate reported in the last few months* and a sign the disease is spreading more actively in our communities.

“The number of positive cases in Kentucky is on the rise, but we can still avoid the crises confronting other states,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, referring to other states’ filled ICU beds and increasing deaths. “Our personal choices, right now and every day, will directly determine Kentucky’s situation in early August. Small acts of kindness and personal sacrifice will make a big difference. We can choose to delay a party or picnic. We can shop for groceries or go to the pharmacy when it’s less crowded. We can opt for an online or drive-up worship service. We can wear a face mask. Every one of us has a role to play in determining Team Kentucky’s future.”

At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

*Note: Friday, we incorrectly stated that 5.28% was the highest positivity rate ever reported in the state. Until today, it was the highest positivity rate reported since the earliest months of the pandemic, when limited testing elevated the positivity rate even more.

