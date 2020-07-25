Advertisement

Kentucky COVID-19 cases spike, second-highest single-day of cases reported Saturday

Coronavirus Kentucky
Coronavirus Kentucky(AP images)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday, once again, announced the second-highest single-day total of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Kentucky.

“Today’s numbers continue a concerning increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “We expect to take additional steps next week if the case numbers don’t stabilize.”

As of 4 p.m. July 25, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 26,764 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 836 of which were newly reported Saturday. Twenty-two new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Yesterday, there were more than 74,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths reportedacross the country,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know how to control this virus. We’ve seen states like New York – which had hospitals overflowing with sick patients in March and April – now reporting a positivity rate of 1% or less. If they can do it, we can do it. But we have to work together, stay smart and wear face coverings.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported five new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 696 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“This is the part that never gets easier and never will,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every day that we do the right thing, we are protecting each other from the worst pain imaginable. My heart is with these families every waking moment.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 79-year-old man from Casey County; an 80-year-old man from Christian County; two women, ages 68 and 93, from Fayette County; and a 66-year-old man from Ohio County.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 582,521 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41%, the highest rate reported in the last few months* and a sign the disease is spreading more actively in our communities.

“The number of positive cases in Kentucky is on the rise, but we can still avoid the crises confronting other states,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, referring to other states’ filled ICU beds and increasing deaths. “Our personal choices, right now and every day, will directly determine Kentucky’s situation in early August. Small acts of kindness and personal sacrifice will make a big difference. We can choose to delay a party or picnic. We can shop for groceries or go to the pharmacy when it’s less crowded. We can opt for an online or drive-up worship service. We can wear a face mask. Every one of us has a role to play in determining Team Kentucky’s future.”

At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

*Note: Friday, we incorrectly stated that 5.28% was the highest positivity rate ever reported in the state. Until today, it was the highest positivity rate reported since the earliest months of the pandemic, when limited testing elevated the positivity rate even more.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

More Heat And Afternoon Thunderstorm For The Weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
The weekend looks warm with scattered storms.

Weather

WATCH - The 90's Hang On Into The Weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

14th Annual Cram The Cruiser kicks off in Edmonson County

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The next cram the cruiser will take place in Butler County on August 7th.

Latest News

News

15th Annual Stuff The Bus kicks off Saturday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
All-day there will be representatives out on Campbell Lane in front of Bluegrass Cellular with one goal in mind to get that bus stuffed full of school supplies.

News

Cram The Cruiser

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
14th annual Cram the Cruiser in Edmonson County.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT

News

Kentucky creates nationally unique partnership to commercialize tech innovations

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the creation of Kentucky Commercialization Ventures (KCV), a new public-private partnership unique in the U.S. that aims to develop academic innovations into job-creating tech companies.

Coronavirus

GRDHD reports 2 deaths and 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
On Thursday, July 23, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

News

The Masked Donut Race

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
The Masked Donut Race