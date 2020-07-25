More Heat And Afternoon Thunderstorm For The Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -We ended the week with a few scattered thunderstorms and we will move into the weekend with a few afternoon storms mainly due to day time heating. Speaking about heating, we will warm back up into the 90′s again for the entire weekend with humidity sticking around.

We finally catch a break from the 90′s as we head into next week by midweek we will see a better chance for rain Tuesday and highs go back into the 80′s. However, the humidity will stick around.

