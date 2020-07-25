Week in review: Kentucky sees spike in COVID-19 cases, new mandates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a big week for the state of Kentucky, as it saw its highest increases of COVID-19. Governor Andy Beshear announced new mandates as cases spiked.

“We’re continuing to see an increase and a growth that we absolutely have to stop,” Governor Beshear said.

On Sunday, the governor announced 979 new cases. The next day, a new travel advisory was put into place.

Gov. Beshear recommended a 14-day self quarantine for travelers who went to any of eight states reporting positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent for COVID-19 testing. Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Mississippi.

“Let’s make sure that we’re not bringing this back into our communities,” Governor Beshear said.

A new, but familiar, restriction was also put into place on Monday. The governor reduced the social gatherings cap back down to 10 people.

“Those are the very places we’re most likely to let our guard down. The most likely places you’re most likely to give a spontaneous hug, or a pat on the back,” Dr. Steven Stack said. Stack is Kentucky’s public health commissioner.

Throughout the week, we also saw more children under five years old testing positive for the virus. Between Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, nearly 60 cases were confirmed among young children. On Friday, a one-month-old girl reportedly tested positive.

“A one month old little girl, a one month old baby girl in Laurel County. So let’s remember that this is spreading to everyone. That everyone can be infected, and everyone can spread that infection,” Governor Beshear said passionately.

On Friday, 797 new cases were reported. That the second-highest one-day increase Kentucky has seen. The third highest on Tuesday when the governor reported 674 confirmed cases.

“Our curve is going up. It’s going up the governor has announced much bigger numbers than we had hoped over the last week or two,” Dr. Stack said.

To put it into perspective, Kentucky has had more confirmed COVID-19 cases in July, than in April and May combined.

Gov. Beshear said if the case numbers do not come down, Kentuckians can expect new recommendations early next week.

